Warning after fraudster poses as police officer in Grantham

Police have issued a warning after a number of residents in Grantham received phone calls in which the caller pretends to be a police officer.

The caller has told them that their bank card has been used fraudulently to try and trick people into providing their bank details.

Police tweeted: "Please be aware - always verify the identity of the person you are speaking to and do not share personal details. If you would like to verify the identify of an officer, you can do this by calling 101. We will never ask you for your card details on the phone."