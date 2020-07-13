Warning after hedgehogs rescued from badminton nets

An animal welfare group is urging people to be aware of the dangers that garden netting can pose to wildlife.

Janet Peto at Hedgehog Welfare, based in Foston, recently rescued two hedgehogs that had become entangled in badminton nets that had been discarded on the ground.

She says that birds as well as hedgehogs have become trapped in both football land badminton nets causing fatal injuries and urged people to pack their nets and equipment away.