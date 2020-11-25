A small dog is feared to have been stolen from a property in Grantham this morning.

An eye witness has reportedly seen two males and one woman take the dog from a property on Denton Avenue, Grantham, at approximately 11.30am.

He took to social media to warn others.

Police news.

He said: "They were in a white van that had no writing or ladders. The owner tackled them but they sped off in the van with the dog."

The incident has been reported to the police.

Several people have taken to social media in the last week to warn others about dog snatch attempts in the Grantham area,

One owner was left shaken after an attempt to snatch her puppy while she was out walking him on Harlaxton Road on Friday night.

The Journal has contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.