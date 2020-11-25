A small dog is feared to have been stolen from a property in Grantham this morning.

Two males and one woman were reportedly seen putting a a Golden Labrador puppy into a van on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, at approximately 11.30am.

He took to social media to warn others.

The Journal contacted the eye witness, who has asked to remain anonymous.

He said: "The van had been acting suspiciously outside my house for awhile so I confronted them about what they were doing. There were two males and one woman. As I was speaking to the older man, the younger man who was wearing a black hoodie appeared with a Golden Labrador puppy in his arms.

"I challenged them about where they had got it from and they said it was their dog and jumped in the van and sped off. I reported it to the police straight away."

Several people have taken to social media in the last week to warn others about dog snatch attempts in the Grantham area,

One owner was left shaken after an attempt to snatch her puppy while she was out walking him on Harlaxton Road on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report today about three people - two men and a woman - acting suspiciously on Harlaxton Road, Grantham. Incident 163 of today's date, which was called in at 11:38am.

"A white van was seen driving around the area which then stopped at an address on Harlaxton Road.

"The driver was described as 6ft, of a slim build with a white beard. The male was described as wearing a black hoodie while the female has been described as 5ft5, plump and wearing a mauve cardigan.

"We are appealing for anyone who can help with further details of the van or any information to contact us. We have not as yet received any reports of any dogs being stolen in the area today.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 163 of today's date."