Local people are being urged to remain vigilant after a woman reported online that her phone was nearly snatched near Grantham train station yesterday.

The woman said she was approached by a youth as she walked through the railway tunnel between Huntingtower Road and Station Road, at approximately 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday, October 7).

The male is believed to have been riding a dark bike and had his face covered. The woman managed to leave the tunnel but was left shaken by the incident.

Railway tunnel (52054925)

The incident was reported on the Keeping Grantham Safe online group who urged members to "be aware of their surroundings with the dark nights closing in."