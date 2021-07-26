Police have issued a warning following concerns for children jumping into rivers.

With the weather getting hotter, Lincolnshire police are getting an increasing number of calls from people concerned for children jumping into rivers from bridges.

In a Facebook post, officers said: "Although we do not encourage this behaviour, we are aware that children and some adults enjoy the activity and will continue to do so, despite the dangers it presents.

"If you know your child goes swimming or playing around local rivers please make sure they know how to keep themselves safe and what to do in an emergency."

To stay safe, people are urged to:

• Check for hazards in the water. Rocks or other objects may be submerged and difficult to see

• Check the depth of the water. Remember tides can rise and fall very quickly

• As a rule of thumb, a jump of ten metres requires a depth of at least five metres

• Never jump whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs

• Check for access. It may be impossible to get out of the water

• Consider the risks to yourself and others. Conditions can change rapidly

• Never go to swim or jump in rivers alone

• Ensure one of your party has a mobile phone to call for help if you need it