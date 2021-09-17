Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain in the Grantham area
Published: 15:00, 17 September 2021
A weather warning for heavy rain is in place for the Grantham area.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday (September 19) as heavy showers on Sunday could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.
Experts say there is a chance that a few homes and businesses could be flooded as well as some short term loss of power supplies.
People travelling are warned to anticipate disruptions on some roads and public transport services as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.
The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout next week, with rain forecast for Thursday.