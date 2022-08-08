As the dry weather continues, the fire and rescue service has issued a plea to residents.

During the summer months, firefighters are always extremely busy saving lives.

But this year the fire and rescue service has seen the number of calls double.

As the hot dry conditions continue, Lincolnshire residents are being urged to take care to avoid devastating fires.

The latest figures for the county show that from April to July there were 607 wildfires in the county – 314 of these were in July when the UK was hit with scorching temperatures.

Last year, the same four-month period saw 286 wildfires.

A drone shot taken by Paul Clark shows a fire in the fields on Spittlegate Heath. (58486485)

An image from a drone showed a field fire that broke out on Saturday in Grantham at Spittlegate Heath.

These were fires involving:

• Balers, tractors and combine harvesters

• Farm fires including crop and straw bale fires

• Grassland and hedge fires

• Forests and woodlands

• Refuse, including where bonfires have needed extinguishing

Chief fire officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “The weather continues to be hot and dry with no signs of this changing in the coming weeks.

"We are asking the public to please consider whether any kind of fire outdoors is appropriate – in most cases they are not.

"We would ask people not to have campfires or barbecues in the countryside. At home barbecues should only be used on a designated hard-standing area away from fences, sheds, buildings or hedges.

“It’s disappointing that, we are still seeing residents having bonfires in their gardens, which has led to several serious fires, despite continued warnings.

“This increase in call outs is being seen across the country but puts a strain on both our control room staff and our crews – all of whom have coped incredibly well during this busy time.”

Prevention advice includes:

Do not have campfires or bonfires in extremely hot and dry conditions

Do not leave controlled burns unattended

Ensure cigarettes are completely put out and put in a bin, never left on the ground or thrown from a window

Put glass bottles in the bin as strong sunlight can reflect off them and start a fire

Mark added: “The service has recently seen more deliberate fires occurring in small pockets across the county too.

"These incidents put a further strain on fire and rescue resources, can easily escalate and cause serious damage, and mean fire crews could be delayed getting to other incidents.”

Children who have an unhealthy fascination with fire, can be referred to the Firesetters Intervention Scheme.

