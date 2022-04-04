Parents are being warned not to let their children eat certain Kinder Surprise products over concerns about their links to salmonella outbreaks across the UK.

With just over a week to go until Easter, the Food Standards Agency has had to issue an alert about the popular chocolate egg treat that includes a surprise toy hidden inside.

Kinder Surprise eggs with particular best before dates are being recalled

Investigations, led by UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and Kinder Surprise, which is produced by the Ferrero company.

Kinder Surprise products, both the individual eggs and the multi pack of three, with best before dates between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022 are affected.

In response to the investigation, Ferrero has taken the precautionary step to recall these chocolate treats while investigations continue.

Other products manufactured by Kinder are not thought to be affected says the FSA.

With Easter just a few days away some Kinder Surprise products have had to be recalled

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said: "We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak."

Kinder eggs hide a toy inside the chocolate

Symptoms of salmonellosis typically include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever and normally resolve in a few days, however illness can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens and Food Safety (One Health) at UKHSA, added: "We welcome the co-operation of Ferrero International S.A in instituting the recall and withdrawal of a number of confectionary products linked to an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella in the UK.

"We are working closely with the company as well as the Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales, Public Health Agency Northern Ireland and international public health and food safety authorities to ensure that the risk to the public is minimised."