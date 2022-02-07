South Kesteven District Council has been made aware that residents may be receiving scam calls regarding their council tax.

The caller tells the resident they could be in the wrong council tax band, and then asks a series of detailed questions.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “The Council would not contact a resident to advise their banding is incorrect.

SKDC is warning of a phone scam (48427272)

"It is for residents to initiate a banding review of their property and we are then notified by the Valuation Office of any changes.

“If you receive a call of this kind the best course of action is to hang up and report it to both the Council and the police.”