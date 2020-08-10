Volunteers who help clean up the River Witham have warned people to be careful when paddling in the hot weather after they uncovered bottles and pieces of metal.

Grantham RiverCare recently resumed clean-ups along the River Witham following an enforced absence by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group carried these out with smaller teams to ensure social distancing on several days in recent weeks.

This metal object was found in the Witham by RiverCare members. (40217009)

The group says it is concerned about the number of glass bottles and drinks tins it found during clean-ups.

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare. said: "With summer here and the parks through Grantham ringing to the sound of children paddling, we would recommend that suitable shoes should be worn to protect from cuts from litter that sits, generally unseen, on the river bed - and don’t forget to check on your doggie friends too."

RiverCare volunteers recovered numerous bottles from the riverbed. (40217012)

