Spam emails, ‘suspicious activity’ alerts from your bank, offers of pension reviews out of the blue– unfortunately, scams and fraud seem to have become part of daily life. They can and do affect anyone and can cause a lot of harm.

To tackle these problems, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, which covers Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Spalding is promoting Scams Awareness Fortnight.

Starting next week, from Monday, June 14 to Sunday, June 27, it raises awareness of scams, giving people the knowledge and guidance to keep them safe. The campaign will be themed around the topic of financial scams, with a particular emphasis on the types of scam that people have fallen victim to during the pandemic.

Financial fraud is going to be a hot topic of Scams Awareness Fortnight 2021. Photo: istock

This year, Citizens Advice consumer service has seen a particular increase in reports of financial scams. Many people are facing issues as a result of the coronavirus crisis – from employment and debt, to housing and health – and scammers are exploiting the financial pressures this is putting people under.. As these issues are likely to remain prominent as the country moves out of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that work is done to raise awareness of scams in our community.

Locally, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire is involving partner organisations, contacting local councillors and posting lots of material on its Facebook and Twitter pages. They are also compiling a collaborative video with other organisations to post on their YouTube channel.

Research and campaigns lead, Juliet Godbeer-Dunbar, said: "Throughout the pandemic year, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire has seen the need to keep up its online campaign against scams. On our social media, we have continued to post scam bulletins highlighting the most recent and damaging scams. We have complemented these with ‘How to stay safe’ bulletins and our own homegrown anti-scam videos.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire

“Scams Awareness Fortnight gives us the opportunity to work with others and pass our message out as widely as possible.”

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire is spreading the message that scams are crimes that can happen to anyone and that everyone can take a stand to help stop them. By reporting scams, sharing scam stories and raising awareness of scams, people can all help safeguard themselves and others.