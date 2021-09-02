Home   News   Article

Warning to avoid A151 while Forbidden Forest takes place in Wild Oaks Forest near Grimsthorpe

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:52, 02 September 2021
People have been urged to avoid the A151 due to a forest music festival being held near Grimsthorpe.

Forbidden Forest, an 'intimate underground music event', will take place in Wild Oaks Forest between 12pm and 11pm on Saturday (September 4).

In previous years it has been held in the forest and attracts thousands of music enthusiasts.

Police stock picture
Police inspector for Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, Gary Stewart, said: “My advice is to avoid the A151 at the weekend -it will be chock-a-block.”

