A warning has been given to residents following a series of burglaries in which thousands of pounds worth of items, including Christmas presents, were stolen.

PCSO Jackie Fulker has asked people to report anything they may have seen which was suspicious in order to help with the investigation into the break-ins over the weekend.

A couple of break-ins happened in Dudley Road. Christmas gifts and electronic items were stolen from one household while power tools were stolen from another. Homes and sheds in other streets were also targeted as well as the allotments off Inner Street.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

PCSO Fulker said: "Please can people report anything suspicious even if you don't think its relevant as it could be to us. Can you make sure sheds are secured well and any elderly please don't answer your door if its late at night.

"Let's all look out for each other. These are opportunists. Let's not give them the opportunity. At this time Christmas presents etc are on show so draw your curtains when it gets dark. I often do patrols late and see straight in to some properties and you can see everything in the room.

"Leave outside lights on or invest in security cameras as now they can be purchased very cheaply."

Anybody with information about the burglaries over the weekend should call police on 101 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.