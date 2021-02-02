Banks look close to bursting along the River Witham through Grantham, after recent heavy rain and snow significantly raised the water level.

Grantham RiverCare is warning the public of the dangers of rivers while in flooding conditions, especially around the likes of Harrowby Weir or the weir at the white bridge, which can be “quite dangerous”, despite appearing shallow, according to RiverCare co-leader Ian Simmons.

The group also highlighted that, although the river and tributaries are still running high, when water levels drop there will be litter left that has washed down.

The weir at the white bridge, taken by David Martin. (44222360)

RiverCare will also attempt to address any litter that has made its way on to roads on the perimeter of the river such as Sandon Road and Red Cross Street.

David Martin, co-leader of Grantham RiverCare, said: “Our main concern is litter that is left near rivers and tributaries, streets storm drains all have the potential to end up in the river, especially when high winds or heavy rain.

“When rivers run high and after high rainfall this carries all kind off litter from microplastics in cigarette butts to cans, bottles and even face masks.

Litter washed into the branches by the river, taken by David Martin. (44222357)

“When levels drop we find litter trapped in vegetation and banks, if we don’t clean up these areas the next high water level will pick them up.

“Once levels drop we will look at cleaning up areas along the river and Barrowby Stream lagoons which currently have a higher than average amount of water and litter can be seen.

“Although in lockdown, our volunteers are taking the advice of our delivery partner Keep Britain Tidy to do single or pair social distanced volunteer litter picks as part of our once a day exercise to continue to look after areas local to them.”