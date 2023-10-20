Flooding is expected near the A1.

A flooding warning has been raised for Foston Beck from Sedgebrook to the A1, according to Gov.UK.

On the website it said: “Flooding is expected in this area.

Heavy rainfall and winds is sweeping across town. Picture: iStock

“This means properties are at risk of flooding. Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

“Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

“Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

“Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message.

“During industrial action, this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.”

Flooding water in Harlaxton Road.

Harlaxton Road is also pictured to be flooded.