Grantham delays warning due to emergency gas repairs
Motorists face further possible delays on the A52 at Barrowby, near Grantham.
Last night, local gas network company Cadent began emergency repair work on the main road which saw one lane being closed on both sides of the dual carriageway near the junction with Rectory Lane.
The work also means a reduced speed limit in place while engineers from Cadent carry out emergency repairs on a leaking gas main in the central reservation.
A spokesperson told the Journal today that work is expected to be completed tomorrow afternoon, which means further rush hour delays may happen this evening and tomorrow.
Cadent says it apologises for any inconvenience.
It advises drivers leave extra time for their journeys.
