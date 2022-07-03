The Belvoir Wassailers Male Voice Choir is celebrating 20 years since forming.

The group is formed of original employees of the Belvoir Castle Estate, but after 20 years they now have over 30 singers "from all walks of life from the Grantham, Belvoir and Melton areas," said Wassailer Christopher Joseph.

He added: "We are celebrating 20 years of singing to our audiences in venues all over the district.

The Belvoir Wassailers Male Voice Choir are celebrating 20 years since they formed. (57700582)

"We are back singing heartily since Covid brought us to a standstill although we did keep singing on Zoom during the time we could not go out!"

The choir will be celebrating with a concert which will be held at the All Saints Church, Knipton, on Friday, July 15, when they will be raising money for local charities.

More details of the Wassailers and their concert dates can be found here.

The concert will also be attended by The Dowager Duchess of Rutland and they will welcome back many of their members and guests from the past.