Waste fly-tipped in field at Barrowby Lodge near Grantham
A number of items have been dumped in a field on the edge of Grantham.
Waste has been dumped in the field off Lauriston Road, at Barrowby Lodge.
A van was spotted near where the items were fly-tipped and this was reported to Lincolnshire Police, according to a neighbour.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call at 7.31am on February 2 reporting suspicious activity on Lauriston Road, Grantham.
"This related to some items in a field and a nearby van. Our officers attended and, following further enquiries, they concluded that no offences were committed."
A number of posts have been made on the Barrowby Lodge/Miller & Carter Estate Facebook page concerning fly-tipping incidents.
A sofa was spotted dumped in the field last week.
Jodi-Lee Bridges pictured her dog Roux and six other dogs from her dog walking business Yappy Days on the sofa.