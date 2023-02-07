A number of items have been dumped in a field on the edge of Grantham.

Waste has been dumped in the field off Lauriston Road, at Barrowby Lodge.

A van was spotted near where the items were fly-tipped and this was reported to Lincolnshire Police, according to a neighbour.

The van spotted next to the dumped items. (62287439)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call at 7.31am on February 2 reporting suspicious activity on Lauriston Road, Grantham.

"This related to some items in a field and a nearby van. Our officers attended and, following further enquiries, they concluded that no offences were committed."

A number of posts have been made on the Barrowby Lodge/Miller & Carter Estate Facebook page concerning fly-tipping incidents.

A sofa was spotted dumped in the field last week.

Seven dogs on an abandoned sofa in a field at Barrowby Lodge. Photo was taken by Jodi-Lee Bridges when she was walking the dogs with her business Yappy Days. They are, from left – Roux (Jodi’s dog), Poppy, Luna, Poppy, Pebbles, Popcorn and Boo (62287770)

Jodi-Lee Bridges pictured her dog Roux and six other dogs from her dog walking business Yappy Days on the sofa.