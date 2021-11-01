Fire crews have extinguished a waste fire that broke out in September.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed that burning sections at a site in Fen Lane, Long Bennington, have been extinguished.

Last week, the fire service confirmed that "good progress" was made in extinguishing the waste fire after sourcing heavy machinery.

Machinery is being used to put out the fire at Fen Lane. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52543296)

Area manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Danny Moss, said: “Having worked alongside our partners throughout last week we are pleased to confirm that the burning materials on site have now been fully managed.

"With support from heavy plant machinery we have been able to drag all the material out and apply suitable amounts of water to extinguish the burning sections.

"Partnership working has allowed us to monitor the conditions on site and we have been able to take advice to support our operational actions.

"Our crews have now removed our equipment we will now be carrying out regular site visits this week to ensure any hotspots within the waste material, that have the potential to re-ignite, are dealt with.

"This will continue until we are confident that no further action from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is required.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local residents for their patience and understanding, in what has been a difficult and protracted incident.”