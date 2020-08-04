Waste truck visit is dream come true for Grantham boy

A young boy had his dream come true when he got to sit behind the wheel of a brand-new waste collection lorry.

Max Barnett, from Grantham, visited South Kesteven District Council’s Mowbeck Way Street Scene HQ with his dad, Martin, this week.

It came about after a chance conversation with supervisor Rob Hughes as he walked into work.

Max Barnett. (39798863)

Wearing high-vis gear and under close supervision, Max found out all about the lorry and its controls – and had a demonstration of the way it compacts household waste and makes room for more.

Lorry fan Max said: “I like it when the bins go upside down. My favourite part was when the back opened. I’ve got loads of toy lorries at home – I like all the road sweepers, too.”

The £169,000 Dennis Eagle Euro 6 can hold 11 tonnes of rubbish and weighs 15 tonnes empty.

Max and his dad Martin. (39865095)

Organised by SKDC, the six-year-old was also given the tour by cabinet member for commercial and operations, Councillor Peter Moseley, and street scene supervisor Mark Miller, accompanied by Rob.

Coun Moseley was delighted to meet the young fan.

He said: “It was a pleasure to meet young Max, who is very knowledgeable about the vehicles we use to take away everyone’s household waste.

Councillor Peter Moseley and Max. (39865169)

“It was the first time that I had seen our new lorry, too.

“It hasn’t even been out on the rounds yet, so this was a real VIP experience for all of us. I hope Max will be inspired to follow a career in waste management – it’s a fascinating area and vital to protecting the local environment as well as the planet’s resources.”

Max in the cab. (39865223)

Max’s dad Martin thanked SKDC for organising the visit.

He added: “Max had a great time. Thanks go to South Kesteven for arranging it all.

“It was a real bonus for him to see something so new and have a go at the controls. Rob, Mark and the team made Max’s day.”

Max with street scene supervisor Mark Miller. (39865181)

Max at Mowbeck Way. (39865225)

Read more Grantham