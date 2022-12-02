Sit back and get ready to enjoy an unforgettable Christmas at Savoy Grantham this December.

Savoy Grantham’s magical ‘Cinema with Santa’ event is back for a second year, this time with more show times and a choice of two films!

Book your tickets now for the St Catherine’s Road cinema’s special Santa performances of Arthur Christmas and The Polar Express.

Cinema with Santa at the Savoy Grantham (60963768)

Enjoy these classic festive family movies with Santa Claus himself, making this a cinema experience like no other.

Santa and one of his elves will be at the cinema for all guests to meet before sitting down and enjoying the movie with you and your little ones.

Each child will also receive a festive goodie bag!

We’ve teamed up with the Savoy to offer readers the chance to win a fabulous VIP family ticket – for up to four people and worth £50 – where they will sit with the big man himself!

Enter the competition for your chance to sit in the best seats in the house.

To enter the competition simply complete the coupon below by noon on Thursday, December 8.

Loading…

The first correct entry randomly drawn will win the VIP Christmas at Savoy experience.

Good luck!