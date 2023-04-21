People are being invited to stand in the grounds of the former Bomber Command Centre at St Vincent’s Hall to witness a flypast by a Lancaster bomber to mark the Dambusters raid.

The historic Lancaster aircraft will fly over Grantham on Saturday, May 13, as part of the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Dambusters Raid over Germany in 1943.

The aircraft, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will make three circuits over the town at around 2.45pm.

The BBMF Lancaster will fly over the former Bomber Command Centre at St Vincent's Hall in Grantham on May 13. Photo: Darren Harbar

The flight path will include St Vincent’s Hall, which was Bomber Command 5 Group Headquarters in 1943, and Dysart Park, where residents can enjoy a close view of the UK’s last airworthy Lancaster.

Enthusiasts can also apply on Eventbrite for free ‘St. Vincent’s Hall with Lancaster fly over’ tickets to watch the flypast from within the grounds of the hall.

The historic building is where engineer and bouncing bomb inventor Sir Barnes Wallis was waiting on the night of May 16 to hear the outcome of the 617 Squadron mission.

Grantham aviation enthusiast Mike Brummitt made the official application for the flypast, with South Kesteven District Council helping to organise the invitation to St Vincent’s Hall.

Mike said: “It’s over a year since I saw the Lancaster flying. It looked absolutely wonderful, and I decided to apply for a flypast for Grantham.

“We only heard recently that we had been successful. It’s exciting to think that this amazing aircraft will be flying over Grantham as part of the Dams Raid commemorations, and I hope people enjoy it.

“Dysart Park is open public space and should provide a great place to watch and the whole town can look to the skies and enjoy the spectacle.”

Artist Tim O’Brien will be at St Vincent’s Hall as the aircraft flies over to capture the sight of the RAF's principal heavy bomber during the latter half of the Second World War.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We are extremely proud of the aviation heritage of the district and the whole county, and this allows us to once again remember what a key role St Vincent’s Hall played during WW2.”

Apply for ‘St. Vincent’s Hall with Lancaster fly over’ tickets at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/Lancflyover

The Lancaster will fly once again over Grantham and more than 30 other flypast locations around the county on the evening of May 16.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will mark Operation Chastise, which involved 133 aircrew and 19 Lancaster bombers.