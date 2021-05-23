Enjoy watching a video released by Lincolnshire Police of its only second ever digital media search dog.

PD Henry has recently joined the Lincolnshire force.

Sgt Thomas Richardson said: “PD Henry is a very welcome addition to the team. He joins PD Flurry, who licenced in August of last year. Digital media dogs help us search for digital devices, such as mobile phones, USB memory sticks and sim cards. An ability vital to our 21st century investigations.

Sgt Richardson added: “We are one of only a handful of forces in the UK with such capability to help the force meet the ever-changing picture of crime and criminality.

“These dogs are an incredible asset to the Force and bring a search ability that no human could ever replicate.”

You can now see PD Henry in action in the short video above, which includes a demonstration of this incredible dog looking for a digital device.