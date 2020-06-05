Grantham’s popular big band, GRAB, has released a lockdown video of the musicians performing the classic swing number ‘All I do is dream of you’.

GRAB is a 20 piece big band playing a mix of swing classics from Count Basie to Buddy Rich and GRAB-style arrangements of more modern classics.

Vocals are taken by talented local vocalist, Craig Martini, who sings the Michael Bublé version of ‘All I do is dream of you’ on the band’s video.