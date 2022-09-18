Cape Verde is proving to be a popular destination these days.

Not many realise that Cape Verde is made up of 10 islands, the two most popular being Boa Vista and Sal. The climate there is very similar to that of the Canary Islands, with year-round temperatures between 26C and 30C.

The official language is Portuguese, however, Creole tends to be used in conversation.

Sal island has been described as a beach lover’s paradise because of its golden, sandy beaches and azure waters.

Sal’s capital is Espargos and is in the centre of the island. The main resort, Santa Maria, has an endless expanse of golden beach stretching from the south of the island and it follows the coast all along the bay and around towards the West.

Santa Maria is where you will find all the hotels, a variety of shops, restaurants and bars. When visiting Sal be sure to visit the mirage at Terra Boa it appears as an ocean right in the middle of the desert.

Boa Vista is also blessed with vast stretches of untouched golden sand, surrounded by crystal clear waters and boasts a relaxed and low-key atmosphere.

The one thing I loved most about this resort was encountering the loggerhead turtles. Between July and September, and as the evenings and nights draw in, you can witness the turtles making their way across the sand to nest and lay their eggs. I was privileged enough to witness this myself. The turtle, who was in a trance-like state, dug her nest ready to lay her eggs.

Further along the beach we saw some baby turtles hatch from their eggs and make their way down to the sea. This was such a special moment and something I will always remember.

My tip, if you are planning to see the turtles, is to take dark clothes and shoes with you as the trips are done late at night so as not to disturb the turtles in their natural habitat.