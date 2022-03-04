Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council progresses with plans for water refill stations in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 04 March 2022

Advocates of a town centre water refill stations are seeing the idea flow in the right direction.

On Wednesday, South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee will consider plans for water fountains in each of the district’s towns - Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne and Grantham.

Determined to push forward with the idea, Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) put forward the proposal to the district council for all the towns.

