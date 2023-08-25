Work begins next week to upgrade water pipes along a major road, costing £600,000.

Severn Trent will begin work on Monday, August 28, to upgrade over 2km of water pipes along the A52 in Grantham.

The works will see new pipeworks laid to improve water quality and ensure a “more resilient network”.

South East Water will be layng new mains

Rebecca Ball, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: “By proactively upgrading our network, we’re able to replace aging pipes which are more prone to things like leaks and bursts and ensure a more secure water supply for our customers.

“Our teams will be working hard to get these upgrades made and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

The A52 will remain open throughout the works, however lanes on the road will be narrowed around the working area for the safety of working teams and road users.

For more information, go to www.stw.works and search for A52 Grantham.

The work forms part of more than £20 million which is being invested into Nottinghamshire to improve the local water network.