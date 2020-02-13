Water restored after burst water main leaves Grantham properties without water and closes schools

Two schools and a nursery in Grantham have reopened today after they were forced to close yesterday due to a burst water main.

A number of homes in the town were also left without water - or water running at a very low pressure.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, on Sandon Road, and St Anne’s Primary School, Harrowby Road, were both forced to close due to having no water supplies.

Beacon Lane Day Nursery on Beacon Lane, also had to close for the afternoon.

Anglian Water worked throughout the day to repair the burst water pipe and water supplies were restored to properties last night.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “A small number of properties were affected. Our teams have successfully completed repairs to a burst water main on Harrowby Lane in Grantham.

“Unfortunately, during the repair, an additional fault was found which left some properties in the area without water or on low pressure.

“We have since completed repairs and water has been restored to all properties in the area. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience.

“If you continue to have supply issues, contact 03457 919 155.”

