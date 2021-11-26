Anglian Water has completed repairs after several homes were left without water yesterday.

The issue affected homes and businesses in Claypole and surrounding villages yesterday.

Among those affected was Claypole Primary School.

Anglian Water (52272765)

In an update, an Anglian Water spokesman said: “Due to a faulty valve on the network yesterday customers in the Claypole and surrounding areas were affected by loss of water or low pressure.

"Our teams worked throughout the day to have this fixed and all customers were back on water by the evening.

"We would like to thank everyone for the patience while we completed this emergency repair.”