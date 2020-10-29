A plan for 15 “high quality” town houses along the frontage of Watergate car park in Grantham, along with an increase in car park spaces, have been shelved.

South Kesteven District Council announced the proposals in March last year and put up a large promotional board in the car park facing Watergate – which is still in place.

It comes as plans have been revealed for social housing flats to the rear of the car park, in Swinegate.