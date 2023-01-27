Councillors have raised concerns over voter ID as changes to polling stations were confirmed ahead of the upcoming May elections.

South Kesteven District Councillors voted to approve 11 changes to polling stations ahead of the May elections, and refused two amendments relating to the Harrowby and Deeping St James wards.

Karen Bradford, returning officer and SKDC chief executive, presented the report with the proposed changes to full council yesterday (Thursday).

Ian Selby, district councillor for Grantham Harrowby ward. (57238507)

Councillor Ian Selby (Harrowby, Ind) unsuccessfully called for the Central Place polling station in his ward to be retained.

He said: "It’s called Central Place for a reason. It's central.

"There’s never been a parking issue, to my knowledge, at Central Place. If you remove central place, all the electorate on that side will have to cross the busy Harrowby Lane and it’s a long way for the Central Place residents to have to travel to the Church of Ascension.

Karen Bradford, chief executive of South Kesteven District Council and returning officer (54615595)

"It’s also a long way if by any chance, someone attends without voter ID, and I can’t imagine that they’ll make a second trip back, so I hope the voter ID’s are going to be well advertised.

"The main reason in my view for altering a polling station should be to improve voter turnout. It clearly doesn’t in my view.

Karen Bradford explained that the new venue was successfully used during the 2021 elections and reassured members that a voter ID awareness campaign had started.

She said: “Our team have been up and made a full assessment. We have walked from where Central Place, and you’ll see Central Place is a name but it’s not a central place within the Harrowby ward.

“People are here to vote in these polling stations and I’m sure they can cross a road. It’s one road and it’s a 10 minute walk from the existing location.

"It was a huge success [in 2021] and did not affect voting numbers in the last election."

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

Labour Councillor Lee Steptoe (Earlesfield), predicted that the voter ID pilot in May would be "carnage".

He said: "I’m talking about nationally here. This is absolutely unprecedented in our country, to require any form of ID to vote.

"What’s the next step? Carrying an ID card? That’s not very British. This is about voter suppression, whichever way you want to cut it, so we absolutely should not be making it harder for anybody to vote.

"What a kick in the teeth for democracy.”

Councillor Phil Dilks, Alliance SK. (54665891)

Alliance SK Councillor Phil Dilks (Deeping St James) also attempted to amend the motion, suggesting that the Methodist church should be used instead of Deeping St James Primary School, making the point that the church is situated on the main road through the village.

He echoed the comments of Councillor Judy Stevens (Con), of the same ward, who said that using the church instead of the school would be "less disruptive".

Coun Dilks added: "If we can get away from schools, we should do."

Karen Bradford responded, saying that: "We work with all the primary schools, they use their time for inset days when we have elections.

"If the school does not want to take an inset day, we work with the school to make sure there are no safeguarding issues whatsoever in running an election."

The 11 polling station changes are as follows: