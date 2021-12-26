We are committed to making Grantham clean and green as we enter the new year

It has been a wonderful year in which the community has really come together, and I sincerely hope you are enjoying the Christmas season, says leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke.

The festive season is such an important time in all of our lives as it gives us the opportunity to see our loved ones but also relax and decompress.

In a bid to support the local Grantham economy this Christmas, we at South Kesteven District Council have been putting to work the £250,000 granted to us as part of the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The Fund is aimed at promoting local high streets as great places to shop and explore, which helps to boost business for independent shops and restaurants who have struggled over the last few years. You will, I’m sure, have seen the banners throughout Grantham town centre supporting our local businesses, and I hope have also enjoyed the Christmas street performers helping bring a smile to local shoppers.

In the New Year, we are planning to use the Fund to host events in Grantham, as well as carrying out cleaning and improvements across the town centre to ensure the town truly benefits from this grant.

We are committed to making Grantham clean and green, which is why we declared a climate emergency in 2019. Last month, we published our first annual report on carbon usage, which can be accessed on the SKDC website.

The report highlighted the great strides we have made in reducing carbon emissions across the district and outlined our goals for the future. A primary goal for us is to increase the number of trees across the district, which is why I visited Great Gonerby with our newest Councillor, Kaffy Rice-Oxley, during National Tree Week to help plant the next generation of trees.

I am extremely optimistic about 2022 and what SKDC and the wider Grantham community can achieve in the New Year, and I look forward to getting to work in January to expand our local improvements even further.

In the meantime, I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.