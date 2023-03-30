In our fourth ‘Inspirational Women’ feature, we focus on Eloise Dalby and Cheryl Miller, who both work in waste management.

At only 19 years old, Eloise Dalby was looking for something temporary and took on a job as a bin loader for South Kesteven District Council. Eloise found the job “quick and easy” and four years later, she is still there.

For Cheryl Miller, 57, a career as a bin lorry driver never crossed her mind, despite being used to driving lorries as she has a HGV licence.

Eloise Dalby (left) and Cheryl Miller (right). (63172087)

However, at the height of the Covid pandemic and with Cheryl looking for a job, she became the first female bin lorry driver for SKDC and will be celebrating her third year in the job on April 6.

Both women work Monday to Friday, with Eloise working 7am until 3pm and Cheryl working 6.45am until 3.15pm.

With weekends and bank holidays off, Eloise said she “loves it”.

Eloise Dalby has been a bin loader for four years. (63172084)

She added: “You get a lot of people coming up to us saying ‘oh wow’.

“People say it’s nice to see a woman doing it. You get quite a lot of compliments from people.

“You do sometimes get the odd comment and stuff, like ‘does it not get too heavy for you?’

Cheryl Miller said her lorry is her 'baby'. (63172081)

“But we are just as capable as men, that’s the way I feel about it.”

When Cheryl was first considering the job, she found it “a bit daunting” because of the size of the lorry she would have to drive.

However “once I got past and drove it [the lorry] I thought this is brilliant”, said Cheryl.

She added: “It just felt great to be going down the road in a bin lorry.

“It was so different to what I was used to.

“I just love the driving, I love the people and when the weather is nice and you’re out and about.”

Cheryl also said her job is “great for family life”, as it allows her to spend time with her daughter after school and on the weekends.

Fresh Start Waste Services, a Manchester-based waste management company, believes “women are dramatically underrepresented” in the industry.

According to Biffa, another UK-based waste management company, over 90 per cent of frontline employees in the industry are male.

In 2018, waste management was revealed to be one of the top five sectors with the smallest gender pay gap.

Statistics recorded by waste management firm Veolia revealed an average pay gap of -5.5 per cent, between women and men, indicating that women were paid more than men in the field.

Despite both of these women working with mainly men, this hasn’t proved a problem to them.

Eloise said: “The men don’t treat us any different.

“Everyone here is a laugh and we all get along with each other.

“All of the guys are lovely. I’ve been quite lucky where I am.”

This feeling was mutual, as Cheryl added: “It’s all one big family really.

“If there’s anything we have trouble with that we can’t do, like me, I have trouble tightening up the wheel nuts. I ask for help and they come and help me.

“You do have some males that are old school, like they will open doors for ladies.

“They’re not used to women taking on a man’s job.”

Although the pay gap showcases positive statistics, the number of women in the industry remains low and Cheryl believes “we need to promote it more” to women.

She added: “Women, don’t be afraid! There’s plenty of truckers out there. If they want to try something different and have better hours, a better work and home life, then come here!”

Eloise added: “I think you can’t really do anything except to say don’t be scared to change up and do something different.

“Come out of your shell a bit. Again, we are capable.”