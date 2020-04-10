The man in charge of the trust which runs Grantham Hospital says it is prepared for a worst case scenario when the number of coronavirus cases in the county peaks.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), says it is expected that there will be a surge of cases later this month.

In response, ULHT has freed up beds and made more available to cope with a dramatic surge in cases of Covid-19.

Mr Morgan told the Journal: “We are expecting that April will be the surge period so the NHS strategy is to make sure our capacity is in excess of the demand that comes our way and that we get our general bed capacity and intensive care capacity ready for that.

“The surge hasn’t happened yet, although the numbers are going upand we are coping well so far.”

ULHT is increasing its bed capacity from 920 general and intensive care beds to 1,142, an extra 222 beds. Intensive care beds will increase from 18 across the trust to 80.

Mr Morgan said: “These figures are based on national modelling.They are the worst case scenario. We have taken the right action to make sure we have got the necessary bed capacity should we need it.

“We would anticipate at a peak surge momentprobably about 70 per cent of our normal bed capacity to be occupied with respiratory patients, which is a huge increase on normal operations.

“At the moment this is an inexact science. We are coping well at the minute.

“Our staff have been wonderful as you would expect, and there has been huge public support for our colleagues. We have got people redeploying, we have people retraining.”

At the start of the week the trust had 87 patients with coronavirus. Mr Morgan said “only a handful” were in Grantham Hospital.

“I think the peak could be within the next couple of weeks,” he added.

“Lincolnshire’s figures are a bit lower than the rest of the country so ours could be a bit later than most of the country.

“We have got plans to change our wards dependent oncases.We have already got a pandemic plan, as do all NHS organisations. This is about dusting that off, updating it, putting the new modelling in and seeing what more you have to add to prepare for the worst case scenario, but hope that you get the best case.

“The more social interaction that goes on, the more likelihood the spread and the more people come into hospital, the more capacity we then need and the more difficult it then becomes to deal with it.

“I think we are well prepared. We have worked hard on it. The staff are responding admirably.

“I think on the whole the public is listening to the ‘stay at home’ and social distancing message.

“I would say that as one of those key workers who is on the road every day, there is a lot less traffic, a lot fewer people. There are clearly a lot fewer people in our hospitalsbecause we have stopped visiting, stopped doing outpatients, stopped elective surgery. We have changed ourselves to be ready for a coronavirus surge.”

At the beginning of the week there were 438 empty beds across the trust. Medically fit patients have been discharged andelective surgery and outpatients appointments postponed.

Mr Morgan added: “So we have the capacity ready. What we need is staff to be around which is why we need the social distancing so our staff don’t become ill. All these messages come together. It’s all about protecting the capacity of the NHS.”

While there is generally a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE),Mr Morgan said there was sufficient PPE at the trust with daily deliveries coming in.

“Some days are easier than others,” he said. “So some days it’s very much just in time as we virtually run out but we do have mutual aid with our colleagues in other trusts so we get stuff or borrow stuff off each other.

“I was at Grantham on Friday and saw lots of people with their PPE. I asked everyone, ‘have you got what you need?’ and the answer was ‘yes’.

“Occasionally stocks get low and occasionally some staff don’t agree with the guidance (on who can wear what). They think they should have something different. I understand that nervousness, but the national guidance is very clear about ‘this is what you should be wearing’.”

Mr Morgan thanked the public for adhering to government guidance.

He said: “On behalf of the staff I would like to thank the public for staying at home and social distancing. I know it is difficult but it really is a matter of life and death that we don’t all go out and spread things around, because if we do our capacity won’t be sufficient.”

