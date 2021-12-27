'We are proud of getting Barrowby club back on its feet'

With regards to Barrowby Tea Dance Club, our committee are very proud of the resurrection of this club with much hard work after our much loved Keith Matthews passed away and a number of members became too ill to give the support the club needed (life can be very cruel sometimes), writes Peter M. Mayhew, chairman.

This lovely club just needed some love and positive action, and thanks to the committee, Lloyds Bank and previous runners of the club retired.

It has all come together and decisions were made to use some of our funds by awarding three cash charity gifts.

Keith’s was a remembrance gift of £200 to the Barrowby Memorial Hall Committee for bearing with us through a little turmoil.

It was unanimous that the Grantham Foodbank should receive £400 for their very worthy work.

It was also thought that £400 should go to Grantham Cancer hospice, again in memory of dear Keith.

The committee also thought our supporters should be rewarded for their constant support at our dances and a buffet and music (organist) were provided for free.

Hopefully their support will continue when we start dancing on January 11 (hopefully no lockdown).

Merry Christmas and a healthy new year everyone!

Peter M. Mayhew

Chairman

Windsor Drive,

Grantham