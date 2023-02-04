May's local elections are the topic of choice for Labour councillor Lee Steptoe. He writes:

The concept of ‘levelling up’ has always been an empty Conservative promise both locally and nationally.

Dreamt up by Johnson during the general election campaign of 2019, it appealed to the working class voters that abandoned Labour in their droves to ‘get Brexit done.’

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

As I remarked at last week’s meeting of SKDC things were superficially going well for the country back then; it’s now gone to the dogs.

In reality ‘levelling up’ has meant the government giving money to affluent areas that already have Tory MPs. Sunak was caught on camera admitting this during last summer’s leadership election amongst party members, that he lost to Liz Truss.

Remember her?

It’s also gone to those dozens of ex-Labour seats in the old industrial north and midlands lost under Corbyn’s disastrous leadership as straightforward bribes.

Inner cities and urban areas, still mostly represented by Labour have got little in comparison. This is no accident.

There are now so many different government funding pots it’s impossible to keep up.

It really is a begging bowl concept, a lottery that is loaded in so many ways. Not my words, those of a Tory MP.

Last week the government announced its latest ‘awards’ under the UK Prosperity Fund. The latest crumbs from a dying government’s table.

SKDC has got just under £4 million, an absolute drop in the ocean to what has been cut by the government since its austerity policies started in 2010.

The rural parts of the district get most of it. Good luck to them, but for Grantham it works out at 11p per head!

The Tory leader of SKDC, Councillor Kelham Cooke, sounded almost apologetic when he announced this at the meeting.

Like his national counterparts he leads a dying administration, and he knows it.

I told him that everything he touches turns to rust and if his own party don’t remove him, then it’s over to the electorate.

Grantham Labour is ready and will stand candidates in all of the town wards.

We are not arrogant enough to suggest that we can replace the Tory administration on our own, but we will be looking to work with Independents and other non-Tories to form an alternative administration if the Tories lose control. A tough ask, but not impossible.