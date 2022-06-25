Just like normal households all over the UK, the county council is striving to make sure every penny is spent wisely, says Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

We have worked hard at keeping the council tax to one of the lowest in the country while providing well managed and financially efficient services.

Despite coming through the battles of the past two years, there are significant challenges still to come. But those challenges have been recognised by government and a number of policies have been implemented designed to help those who need it most.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (55260989)

The approaching summer school holidays can be a stressful time for working families, who may have to organise and pay for extra childcare. The Holiday Activity and Food Programme (HAF) has been put in place to lift some of the pressures for families.

The Government funded programme is there to provide school-aged children on benefits related free school meals in England with access to free healthy meals and activities over the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.

The county council is now preparing a variety of clubs available for school-aged children over the summer holiday period. These clubs provide a range of enrichment activities such as sports and games, music, drama, arts, crafts and opportunities to meet new friends.

The government understands the pressures people are facing with the cost of

living. These are global

challenges, but action has been taken to help families with over £22 billion worth of support in 2022-23.

Government have also doubled the Household Support Fund to £1billion by providing an extra £500 million from April 2022, on top of the £500 million already provided since October 2021.

There will also be a cost of living payment for households on means tested benefits, including Universal Credit, Pension Credit and Tax Credits. This will be a total of £650 this year, which will be paid in two instalments, one in summer and another during the autumn.

Individuals on disability benefits will receive a one-off £150 payment in September to help with extra costs, such as for specialist equipment or transport. This will be in addition to the £650 Cost of Living Payment for disabled people who also receive means tested benefits.

We are aware of rising costs in all sectors, which is why we have to minimise waste and be especially vigilant when it comes to spending tax-payer’s money.

In view of this we have extended our collection amnesty for people to return unwanted medical equipment to household waste and recycling centres, including Grantham,

This will mean perfectly good medical equipment that is cluttering living rooms or ending up in domestic waste, can be reused or recycled.

Returning these items is easy. Any small equipment supplied by your local council or NHS can be dropped off at dedicated containers available at our larger HWRCs listed: Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Louth, Skegness and Lincoln.