As a hospitals trust we understand the positive impact that a visit from a loved one can have on a patient and their ongoing recovery. During my 34 year career as a nurse I have seen the boost that a visit can have to a patient’s physical and emotional wellbeing. It really is invaluable.

This is why all of our teams have been working really hard to find a way that we can maximise visiting opportunities within our hospitals during the ever-changing world of the Covid pandemic.

Changes in Covid case numbers in our area have resulted in several changes to our visiting policies over the last 18 months. We understand how upsetting and frustrating this can be for our patients and their loved ones. So, as we move forward, we want to have a process in place that is clear for everyone, and is able to ‘flex’ depending upon the patient and ward area, rather than keep changing our visiting policy.

Dr Karen Dunderdale, Director of Nursing, ULHT (45474703)

Therefore, we have introduced a risk-based approach to allowing visitors onto ward areas in our hospitals - including Lincoln County Hospital, Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital.

All of our hospital inpatient areas are currently given a classification of low, medium and high risk, reflecting patient conditions and infection prevention and control measures. This risk level, combined with a patient’s individual risk rating, will determine what visiting arrangements can be put in place.

This approach means that we will be able to maintain a consistent approach to visiting over the coming months, as areas, and individual patients, can move between risk

ratings.

We feel this is the best approach to ensure we maximise visiting opportunities for those who are being cared for in low risk areas, whilst ensuring we keep our patients, staff and visitors safe.

Exceptions to these restrictions remain in place for maternity, paediatrics, neonatal services and for compassionate grounds. More information about this and all of the visiting guidelines can be found on our website at www.ulh.nhs.uk/

Finally, I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for your understanding and co-operation throughout the pandemic. Through your actions we have been able to provide emergency care to those who need it most. It has also meant that over recent months we have been able to increase the amount of planned elective care and surgery that we provide to the people of Lincolnshire.

Our hospitals are busy and I ask that you continue to keep up to date with all of the advice and that you choose well if you do become poorly. Please consider if you can be helped by your GP or local pharmacy, or call NHS 111 for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for your treatment.