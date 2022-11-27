Two men have opened up a town centre barber shop together and have 30 years combined experience in the industry.

Tom Swinglers and Thom Brown, aged 31 and 30 respectively, opened TOMS Barbershop back in August, and say that the support has been "fantastic".

Both are Grantham born and raised, learning their trade at salons and barbers in the town before deciding to put their experience to use and start their own business, which is based at 23 London Road.

Tom Swingler (right) and Thom Brown outside TOMS Barbershop in London Road. (60902778)

Thom said: "TOMS Barbershop opened at the end of August and we couldn't have asked for a better start.

"The support has been fantastic and we can't thank our friends, family and customers enough."

The start has been so successful that they have already taken on another member of staff.

Thom explained that he and Tom had over 30 years of experience between them in the industry.

Tom began his career at Halo, a local salon, while Thom started out at the Menz Room.

Both said that they "couldn't thank either salon enough" for the start of their careers.

Thom said: "We then both moved on to Genes, another local business; where we both worked together, further developing our skillset.

"Again, we are thankful for the opportunities and time we spent there.

"Both being successful and well-established we decided it was time to open our own shop together."

Tom and Thom said that customers can expect a "welcoming and unique space with the same level of high quality service".

They continued: "We are here to make sure our customers have an enjoyable and relaxing experience.

"Our music taste isn't too bad either. You can enjoy a coffee, tea or beer.

"We're proud of what we do and believe it shows in our work."

To find out more, visit: tomsbarbershop.co.uk

You can also follow the barbers on Instagram @tomsbarbershop___