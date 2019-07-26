Questions still surround the sudden departure last week of Aidan Rave from his role as chief executive of South Kesteven District Council.

In a bid to find out whether Mr Rave received a pay-off to exit the council doors, and how much, the Journal has this week submitted a request for information under the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

As reported last week, the council has refused to give details of any pay-off, citing it is “not appropriate to comment on HR issues”.

However, calls have sounded from taxpayers to reveal these details, including the Journal’s social media followers.

Rob Richards said: “So much for transparency! A Freedom of Information Act [request] might just suffice. The paying public should have a right to transparency into the salaries of these officials.”

Elvis Stooke added: “It’s in the public’s interests to know what SKDC is using taxpayers’ money on.”

The Freedom of Information (FOI) request demands details of:

n Financial payments and any additional benefits made to Mr Rave relating to his departure from his role at SKDC;

n Financial payments and any additional benefits made to senior management team members who have left their roles at the request of the council in the last three years.

The FOI also asks how many redundancies in total have been made at the council in the last three years.

SKDC has, by law, 20 working days in which to respond to the Journal’s FOI request.

As reported last week, members of the ruling Conservative group were called to a meeting last Wednesday to be told the news of Mr Rave’s departure.

Sources told the Journal there was a “clash of personalities” between him and leader of the council Matthew Lee which led to a “big row” recently.

An SKDC spokesperson said Mr Rave left to “pursue new ventures”.