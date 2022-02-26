People are being asked for their thoughts on a proposed permit parking scheme after residents demanded action was taken to allow them to park near their homes.

Thousands of residents have received letters in recent days outlining the proposals for the scheme which would allow only permit holders to park in allocated bays during the day. The proposed scheme covers areas around Grantley Street, Castlegate, Oxford Street and New Street.

Lincolnshire County Council, which is proposing the scheme, says non-permit holders would be able to park in the bays overnight from 6pm to 8am and on Sundays.

Bluegate is one of the streets covered by the proposed residents' permit parking scheme in Grantham. (55038736)

One resident told the Journal that he pays £688 per year to park in a private car park because he cannot find anywhere to park on his own street.

In a letter to residents the county council says: “Prohibiting parking for non-permit holders nearby may displace parking further afield so the purpose of this letter is to gauge your support should a permit scheme be formally proposed.”

It added: “A permit scheme does not guarantee a parking place for you outside the house you live in.

“The main aim of permit parking is to remove parking by non-residents from an area by introducing parking bays on a zonal basis, available to permit holders only.”

The permit scheme can only go ahead if two thirds of those who respond are in favour of it.

Clifford Freeman, a resident of Bluegate, which is covered by the potential scheme, says he is in favour of it because he has to pay hundreds of pounds every year to park.

Mr Freeman told the Journal: “I live on Bluegate and regularly witness cars queuing on Elmer Street, just waiting for a space to park. I pay £688 per year for a space in a private car park as I cannot park in my own street, not even just to unload a weekly shop, because of shoppers and others parking for free rather than using Watergate car park and paying a few pence to do so.

“The letter and survey that I got suggests a scheme to limit the parking on residential streets around the town centre to residents only and may be in the offing depending on the survey results. A cost of £52 per car per annum is suggested, with a maximum of two permits per household.

“It suggests four zones, all around, close to and affected by non residents parking in backstreets adjacent to the town centre. These people park free and exclude residents that inhabit the houses on those streets from parking anywhere near to where they live.”

Grantham County Councillor Ray Wootten (Con) did his own survey in the Redcross Street area a few years ago when residents complained they were unable to park outside their homes. Coun Wootten said most residents seemed keen at first but when faced with potential charges some changed their minds and there was not enough support for a scheme.

Coun Wootten said: “I support this scheme but it would need to be a reasonable charge.”

He said that residents in the Redcross Street area and Gladstone Terrace has complained to him about shoppers and students parking on their streets, leaving them nowhere to park their vehicles.

Businesses have also been told they can have two permits at £52 each if they have no off-street parking.

Some people may be entitled to a free permit if they are on benefits or have a disabled driver blue badge.

The council says prices are indicative and will be formally calculated if the scheme goes ahead.

While many Journal readers have reacted positively on our Facebook page to the proposal, some residents have raised concerns.

Lynda North, who lives just outside the proposed permit zones, says such a scheme will only prompt people to park in her street and others just outside the zones where parking is already difficult for residents .

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at the county council, said: “During the Grantham transport strategy engagement last year, a number of residents expressed interest in the possibility of a residents parking scheme. As a result of this, we have sent out 2,036 letters to residents this week to gauge interest from those living in the residential areas. We want to see if they would like to take this idea forward.

“We are interested in hearing about the problems residents face when trying to park and the impact of high levels of traffic on their streets. The feedback from residents about these issues is very important and we would like to see a high level of response so that we can decide what to do next.

“In terms of cost, the actual price for permits has yet to be finalised because it depends on various factors including the exact type of scheme and the number of residential addresses that may be included. The current estimate is in the region of £50-60 per vehicle, per year, but this is not set in stone and could change as we progress further with the outline plan.”

Do you want to see a residents’ permit parking scheme in Grantham? Send your opinion to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk