In our eighth ‘Inspirational Women’ feature, we talk to the Reverend Sarah Tierney, who, after spending 22 years as a primary school teacher, realised she needed to work in the church.

The Rev Sarah’s involvement with the church began at 23 years old, when she started to attend services.

It was also at 23 that she began her training as a primary school teacher.

The Rev Sarah Tierney leads the West Grantham Group of Churches.

She said: “Over that time, I was obviously going to church every week as it was really important to me as a Christian.

“I gradually started to realise the things I loved doing most in my job were assemblies and religious education lessons.

“At the same time, people were talking to me about preaching as I was preaching in my church.

“I gradually realised that God was calling me to work in the church.”

The Rev Sarah started to research what it would take to become a priest, and after attending a conference for women in church it “felt like home”.

She added: “I just knew that’s what I needed to do, that’s what God was asking.”

For her to get to where she is today, as interim priest in charge of the West Grantham Group of Churches, it was a “really tough process”, she said.

The Rev Sarah added: “With the Church of England, it’s not just about you saying ‘oh I’d like to do that’, other people have to think God is calling you.”

The first step was speaking to people in church offices about her faith. She was then sent to speak to someone else within the church and she eventually went on to do a three-day interview.

The Rev Sarah said: “In the interview process they talk about your faith and also your character, because in this job, character is as important as skills.

“They also talk about how good you are at balancing your work life because it’s a very consuming job.

“They like to know that you don’t just have the skills to lead a church, not just the skills to be a preacher and not just the skills to be caring, but that you’re also somebody who will be able to be wise and cope with pressure.

“It’s all aspects of life. It’s like a 360-degree interview.”

After this, she attended college for two years and then three years as an apprentice.

Here, she learned how to do weddings, baptisms, funerals, and the “practical side of the job”.

She said: “It can be a process from the day you think God is calling you to the day you actually start your first job as a priest on your own.”

The Rev Sarah will be celebrating one year as the priest for the West Grantham Group of Churches - which covers Barrowby, Denton, Great Gonerby, Harlaxton, Stroxton, Woolsthorpe by Belvoir and Wyville with Hungerton - on Monday.

She said it is a “big job”, but there are “so many great moments”.

The things she loves to do is the assemblies and working with children, taking on from her experience as a primary school teacher.

She added: “I really love weddings as well. It is a real privilege to be there and help two people make these beautiful promises to each other.”

The Rev Sarah had seen “very few” women in church roles until recent years.

She said: “When I was going through the process to become a priest, one of the things [the church] thought was really important was that I go meet with another woman and talk to her.

“I was lucky to do some training with a lady priest. It’s quite rare.”

However, growing up she saw it as a “very male-orientated career”.

The Rev Sarah added: “The majority of priests are men.

“So, it’s quite hard to find role models in the church for women and I am not alone in that.

“A lot of the people I trained with, we struggled to see ourselves in these roles.

“It’s hard to see yourself as a priest when you’ve seen so many men in the role.”

In recent years, she has started to come across more women in the church and men she has worked with have been “100 per cent supportive”.

In 2019, women made up 32 per cent of 20,000 clergy that were ordained into the church.

A growing proportion of these women were moving into senior posts, including bishops, archdeacons and cathedral deans.

This increased from 25 per cent in 2018 to 27 per cent in 2019.

Going forward, the Rev Sarah believes the church is “working very hard to try and encourage women” into it.

She added: “It’s about God calling you. It’s very much a personal thing, but I think for young women, it’s important to see other women coming into it.

“It took me years before I could have thought maybe I could do this, because I just kept seeing middle-aged men in the roles.

“So, it’s important for women to take up the challenge and do the job.

“Hopefully, then there will be a whole generation that will grow up in churches who see women doing the job.

“That’s the best advert for people to see other women doing it.”

For any woman thinking about a career in the church, the Rev Sarah concluded that “it’s OK to be a woman doing this job”.

She added: “We don’t have to try being a man, we just have to be true to ourselves and true to God’s call, that’s the important thing.”