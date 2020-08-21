'We feel let down by our teachers'

Students at a Grantham grammar school have criticised the way their A-level results were dealt with.

Several students of Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School have contacted the Journal to say they feel they did not get the results they deserved, even from their teachers.

A student, who asked not to be named, said: “We were assured on our last few days that we were to be given the ‘results that we deserved’ and I don’t believe this was at all met.