Column from Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council

While we have certainly not returned to ‘normal’, there is so much to feel optimistic about this year.

As South Kesteven District Council plans for the new financial year, we have a lot to look forward to in the months ahead. I have spoken about the Welcome Back Fund for supporting our local businesses, and we’ve been putting this money to good use to ensure our high streets are places that residents feel ready to return to and visitors wish to explore.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (47118416)

On March 19, the Welcome Back Fund will be helping to bring two exciting new events to the district, with an all-day folk festival in Grantham and a light night event in Bourne.

The folk festival will have lots to offer music fans from across the district and beyond with a wide line-up of live music. Music will kick off in Grantham Market Place at 11am, including local and national bands that will be playing throughout the day at venues across the town centre, with food, drink, market stalls, and street entertainment for all ages.

The Bourne in Lights event will be a unique festival of lights, projections, and entertainment to celebrate the town. Taking place on North Street from 6pm to 9pm, lights will be accompanied by various interactive exhibits in what should be a really unique and great family evening.

At the end of April, the four-day Deepings Literary Festival will also be held across the Deepings. Each day will be attended by writers from a variety of genres, including bestselling crime, thriller, and horror writers, who will conduct sessions.

The event will be engaging not only for avid readers but also aspiring writers, who can use the festival as an opportunity to learn the craft. It is expected to be a sell out festival.

Events like these are so important as we start to reunite as a community after what has been a difficult and lengthy period of distance from one another. As a council, we are extremely hopeful that this is just the beginning of a path back towards normal where we can socialise and take advantage of everything the district has to offer.