A driving horses company has launched a GoFundMe page amid the continued “uncertainty for hospitality businesses”.

Fawcett Driving Horses have been hit hard by the continued lockdown and tier-based restrictions enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, while incurring some considerable vet fees to look after their rare breed Clydesdale horses.

The company, run by Stuart and Bridie Fawcett from their farm in Great Ponton, has since set up the GoFundMe page to collect vital funds that they would usually be able to work for.

Fawcett Driving Horses keep rare-breed Clydesdales (43387957)

With Lincolnshire now out of lockdown and into tier three, Fawcett Driving Horses can now provide their adapted services which include longer, open-air carriage rides to be more flexible to future restrictions.

Stuart said: “It’s annoying in a way because we’d made it a viable business financially, but then we’re having to raid the savings out of what we’ve done just to survive and we designed a GoFundMe at the start of lockdown.

"On a personal level, we would rather work for a living, we don’t want charity. So we held off and sadly one of our horses has incurred some considerable vets fees because that’s just what happens with horses.

“Ordinarily, we could just work abit more and pay that off but, at the minute, winter is the worst time, the expenses just skyrocket, so this is a time that the horses need to be working.”

The page has so far raised £1,110 of a £6,000 target.

Stuart continued: “There’s been some really kind donations on there. Because we don’t pay business rates, because we are a diversified farm, we didn’t get any of the grants and we can’t get the bounce back loan either due to other technicalities.

“Our overheads continue, but we can’t take the horses to work. We thought at first that we could do carriage driving tuition one-to-one, but we couldn’t even do that. For the equine industry at the minute, they are in big trouble.

“The worst point is that we have been flying blind for so long. We had to come up with a proactive contingency plan without any details from the Government.”

Fawcett Driving Horses can now begin running their open-air carriage rides and offering food to takeaway as part of the package.

With an eye on a relaunch event next April bank holiday and plans to offer experiences that will bring customers closer to rural Lincolnshire, Stuart remains positive.

To find out more or donate, visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-the-clydesdales-whilst-on-furlough