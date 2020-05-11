'We have been left in the dark' say Lincolnshire police and health bosses following Boris Johnson's speech

Those leading the response to coronavirus in Lincolnshire say they have been left waiting in the dark following the Prime Minister’s speech on Sunday.

Both deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin and director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council Derek Ward said they would be watching the parliamentary debate later today closely to learn more about how the county will move on.

In the speech, Mr Johnson announced a "conditional plan" to open the country back up, including a new "stay alert" slogan (which has been rejected in Scotland and Wales ) and a five tier alert system.