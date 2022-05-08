We have launched free adult learning courses at Grantham College

Grantham College and University Centre has welcomed hundreds of adult learners into college this year to benefit from our free part-time courses across a huge range of subjects, says Chelsea Toulson, marketing officer at Grantham College.

Our courses are for everyone aged 19+ and the great thing is, you don’t need any prior skills or qualifications to sign up. We offer a great range of courses for adults, from professional and technical training to leisure and community courses, distance-learning options from the comfort of your own home, and courses for unemployed to get back into work. All taught in our outstanding facilities by expert tutors.

You can learn something new, develop your skills and advance your career prospects, explore hobbies and new interests while making new friends, and we can help you learn techniques to better manage your life, or mental and physical health.

Free courses for adults have been launched. (56507893)

Our free part-time adult learning courses are one day or evening a week and can range from one day to over ten weeks. Courses cover anything from Creative Crafts to Electrical Circuits, or AAT Bookkeeping to Baking Bread, Pastry, Cakes, and Biscuits. We have something to suit everyone, some courses starting soon!

Are you interested in part-time adult learning? Contact marketingteam@grantham.ac.uk for more information.