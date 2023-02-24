A former resident of Ukraine who helped refugees fleeing the war has reflected on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

William Lawrence previously lived in Kyiv with his wife, Barbara, and spent multiple weeks last year volunteering on the Poland-Ukraine border to help those affected by the war.

William and Barbara, originally from Grantham and New York respectively, were living in Ukraine just five days prior to the outbreak of the war, and were on one of the last planes out of the country.

William said: “It’s a sad anniversary. Things have not improved at all since the invasion.

“The situation not only remains violent, things are potentially much more dangerous than they were a year ago.

“It is really difficult to know what is going to happen next and we should bear in mind that there are 250 million people living in Russia, the vast majority of whom believe the propaganda machine that the war is being caused by Ukrainian Nazism and NATO expansionism.”

William and Barbara now split their time between homes in South Witham and Yerevan in Armenia.

Having spent weeks volunteering at the border, they last visited Ukraine in October and are still in regular contact with people there. They continue to donate money from their own pockets to support organisations doing important work to support Ukrainians.

This includes Highway 2 Help, a group which takes food and supplies from the Poland-Ukraine border into the country to orphanages, hospitals, schools and retirement homes.

William explained that the organisation does “fantastic work” and supports people who have taken a stand by remaining in their homes, or are too old to flee the country.

“Those people need to be helped,” William said.

“Ukrainian authorities are engaged in a Sisyphean struggle to maintain power and light across the region, because Russia are bombing key facilities. Those have to be repaired on a daily

basis.

“The situation is dangerous, still very violent. It is still a powder keg, anything could happen next.”

William served in the army for 27 years, before working in landmine clearance all over the world, while Barbara is a former lawyer from the USA. Both have been involved in human rights development across the globe for over 30 years.

William said that US President Joe Biden’s visit “sends a very powerful signal to Russia”.

He added: “The problem is they believe their own propaganda. We could be on the verge of a third European war or world

war”.

He continued: “We are still involved in supporting financially, we are still sharing our knowledge and experience of the region.

“People have given supplies, which is fantastic. Those things are very gratefully received, but at the same time, we need to provide money for vehicles and fuel to get those supplies to where they are needed in Eastern Ukraine.”

William said that he recently spoke to an organisation helping the relief efforts and that they told him “their plan has to take into account that the war could go on for many years”.

He warned that if there was a compromise, for example giving up the Crimea to Russia, that “Putin would come back” and that Russia are “the aggressor and they must be beaten entirely”.

William stressed the importance of financially supporting non-professional groups to continue their work.

He said: “The people we are supporting do not want to be refugees. What they want is to come home.

“We saw thousands of mothers during our time on the border, with their children, without their men; a situation no mother wants to be in.

“When the war first broke out, we left on one of the last planes out of Ukraine. I believed we would be back within a fortnight.

“I did not think they would cross the border into Ukraine. It seemed to me that the 300,000 troops on the border would not be sufficient to take a country the size of Ukraine unless the whole population surrendered, which was never going to happen.”