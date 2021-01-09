We must all do our bit to turn the tide so we can get virus under control once and for all

Column by Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

After the frustrations of 2020, beginning the New Year under the restrictions of another national lockdown due to the coronavirus was not what any of us wanted.

But it had become impossible to ignore the fact that the new strain of this virus was causing infection rates to grow across the United Kingdom.

This, in turn, has been putting increasing pressure on our hospitals.

I know this lockdown will once again bring many difficulties, but there is support available and we will continue to press for that support for businesses that have been forced to close down.

The Government has announced another £4 billion worth of support, which will include a one-off top-up grant for hospitality and leisure businesses in the county of £9,000, designed to help those businesses through until the spring. This will be in addition to £1.1 billion of grant funding for local authorities, local restriction support grants and an extension of the furlough scheme. Find out more about the support available at businesslincolnshire.com

As a council, we are also looking at providing extra help and support for Lincolnshire businesses in the coming months to help them stay afloat while they are unable to operate normally.

It is vital that we all keep an eye out for those in the county who are vulnerable. We need to make sure they know they are not alone and there is help for anyone who needs it. Call us on 01522 782189.

While we all face more frustration over the coming weeks, it is important to remember that the roll-out of not one, but two effective, working vaccines is now under way.

Every day more and more of the most vulnerable people across our county are being protected, as are those who care for them on the front line in the fight against Covid.

Experts behind the ‘Oxford’ version of the vaccine have said they expect to be able to supply two million doses to the NHS every week by the second half of January.

So, we must all try to adhere to the restrictions imposed and do our bit to help turn the tide so that we can get this virus under control once and for all.

We all want to get back to the things we love – our families, our friends and our freedom, so please follow the Government’s advice – Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS.

Finally, I’d like to wish you all a happy New Year, and remind everyone to be safe and stick to the rules.